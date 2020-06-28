Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.25

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$26.25 and last traded at C$26.00, with a volume of 150190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

