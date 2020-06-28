Raymond James Comments on Equitable Group Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Equitable Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland expects that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.04 by C($1.34). The business had revenue of C$124.89 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQB. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$70.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$84.59. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$44.57 and a 52-week high of C$121.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.09, for a total transaction of C$276,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,161,005.68.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.