Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH) Trading Down 25%

Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 130,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 30,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16.

In related news, Senior Officer David James Copeland purchased 5,548,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$499,367.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,586,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$862,823.16.

Rathdowney Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Olza zinc-lead-silver project located in the Upper Silesian Mining district of Poland. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

