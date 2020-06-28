Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,008.75 ($25.57).

RAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,750 ($35.00) to GBX 2,230 ($28.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rathbone Brothers to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,710 ($21.76) to GBX 1,430 ($18.20) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,610 ($20.49) to GBX 1,625 ($20.68) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

RAT opened at GBX 1,392 ($17.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.24 million and a P/E ratio of 28.58. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,194 ($15.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,470 ($31.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,443.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,692.58.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

