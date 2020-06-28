Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $38.94 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,014.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,928 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,778 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $203.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

