Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.28 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

