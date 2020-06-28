QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Reduced by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 49,048 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.