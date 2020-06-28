Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q&K International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

