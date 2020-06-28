Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REGI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $899.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at $932,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

