Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) PT Raised to C$38.00

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Profound Medical from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Profound Medical has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

