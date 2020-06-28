Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.45.

Several analysts have commented on PINC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

PINC stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $46,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Premier by 177.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,477 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Premier by 60.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 827,300 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,920,000 after purchasing an additional 716,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Premier by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,407,000 after purchasing an additional 647,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

