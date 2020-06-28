Plug Power Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

PLUG stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.19. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 358,378 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $1,802,641.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,965.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,845,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,960. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

