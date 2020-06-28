Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPC. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $16.69 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $33,414,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 481,573 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,933,000 after buying an additional 481,356 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $15,564,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,612,000 after buying an additional 369,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

