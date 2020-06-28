Persimmon (LON:PSN) PT Lowered to GBX 3,003

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,245 ($41.30) to GBX 3,003 ($38.22) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s previous close.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 ($30.04) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,850 ($36.27) to GBX 3,190 ($40.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,270 ($28.89) to GBX 2,580 ($32.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,275 ($41.68) to GBX 2,192 ($27.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,636.50 ($33.56).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,283 ($29.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,328 ($42.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,475.82.

In other news, insider David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($31.53), for a total value of £2,218,921.37 ($2,824,133.09).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

