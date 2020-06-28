Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Pembina Pipeline worth $28,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,794,000 after purchasing an additional 684,504 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,661,000 after purchasing an additional 231,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.50%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.