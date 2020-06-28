Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.93, but opened at $21.84. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Patterson Companies shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 973,065 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

