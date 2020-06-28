Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $1.05 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

