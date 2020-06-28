Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS) Shares Up 16.7%

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 316,174 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 129,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67.

In other news, Director David Hottman sold 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,098,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,864.

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

