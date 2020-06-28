Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 52,563 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,563 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 91,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 137,466 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

