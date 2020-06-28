Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NMR has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Nomura had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

