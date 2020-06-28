Noble Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NE)

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,550 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 1,543 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Noble by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,912,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 243,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Noble by 295.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Noble by 106.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,539,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Noble by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,747,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 417,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noble by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NE. ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial lowered Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

NYSE NE opened at $0.30 on Friday. Noble has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.30.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $281.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 129.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Noble will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

