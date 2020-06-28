Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) PT Raised to GBX 520 at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 520 ($6.62) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

LON:NFC opened at GBX 375 ($4.77) on Friday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52 week low of GBX 199.50 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 668 ($8.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84. The company has a market capitalization of $336.07 million and a P/E ratio of 150.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 357.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 422.11.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.