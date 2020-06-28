New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,210,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 105.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3,051.5% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,161,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,701 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NRZ opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.84. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

