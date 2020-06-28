National Bank Financial Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of $351.71 million and a PE ratio of 12.07. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.30.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

