National Bank Financial Boosts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$31.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GFL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$27.00 target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.53) by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$931.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$891.20 million.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.