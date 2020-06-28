N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered their target price on N Brown Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 118 ($1.50).

N Brown Group stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.10. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 16.37 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 19.40 ($0.25) by GBX (3.03) (($0.04)). On average, equities research analysts predict that N Brown Group will post 2253.9999146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

