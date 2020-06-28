Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $832.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. Morphic has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $583,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $268,644.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,684.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,853. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Morphic by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Morphic by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morphic by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Morphic by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

