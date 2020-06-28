Morgan Stanley Sells 38,693 Shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 117.43% of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF worth $29,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 155,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 111,762 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 107,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000.

NYSEARCA SCIU opened at $30.91 on Friday. Global X Scientific Beta US ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Scientific Beta US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Scientific Beta US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.