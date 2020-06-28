Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $29,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 50.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,497,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,500,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $1,018,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,613 shares of company stock worth $3,260,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $41.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

