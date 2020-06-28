Morgan Stanley Has $30.11 Million Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of WP Carey worth $30,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WP Carey by 510.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPC opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.042 per share. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.