Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.21% of Fanhua worth $28,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fanhua by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,688,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Fanhua by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,220,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,690,000 after acquiring an additional 137,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fanhua by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fanhua by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 776,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 192,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth $11,893,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANH stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. Fanhua Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fanhua Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on FANH. TheStreet cut Fanhua from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fanhua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

