Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Mohawk Industries worth $33,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHK stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

