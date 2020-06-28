Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 642,896 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 300,537 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

