MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after buying an additional 2,252,387 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

