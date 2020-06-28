MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.12% of MGM Resorts International worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

