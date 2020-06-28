MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.60

Headlines about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a news impact score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE:MGM opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

