Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE MET opened at $35.07 on Friday. Metlife has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Metlife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Metlife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 144,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

