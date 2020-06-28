Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) shares rose 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.90, approximately 117,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 166,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26.

About Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and volcanic mafic sulfide. Its flagship property is the Carscallen gold project with 295 claims covering 47.12 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

