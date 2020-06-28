Medicure (CVE:MPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.95

Shares of Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 13183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.72. The company has a market cap of $10.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Medicure (CVE:MPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Medicure Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

