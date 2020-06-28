Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (MDF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

TSE MDF opened at C$5.76 on Friday. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.71. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

