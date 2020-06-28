Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 714,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,536,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,940,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,105,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $502.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $523.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $549.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,733 shares of company stock worth $20,798,098 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

