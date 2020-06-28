Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 61,290 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61,290 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Shares of TWTR opened at $29.05 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $357,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,762 shares of company stock worth $2,520,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

