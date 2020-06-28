Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,470 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,600.7% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 44,660 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $19,553,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 150.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of McKesson by 15.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $148.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,934 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

