Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $302.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.59.

IAC stock opened at $304.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.19 and a beta of 1.19. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.