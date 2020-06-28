Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,536 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $20,588,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,881,000 after purchasing an additional 515,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,334,000 after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

