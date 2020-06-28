Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

