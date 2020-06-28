Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

