Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of MAR opened at $80.94 on Friday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.18.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 87.6% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 125.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 173,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 15.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

