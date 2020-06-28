Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Maple Gold Mines earned a news sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CVE MGM opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. Maple Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

