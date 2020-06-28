Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.33

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.33 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 149459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.96.

About Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX)

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, prepaid cards, and investment and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange advisory services and fiduciary deposits.

